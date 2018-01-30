Man fatally shot in south Fort Worth, police say

Police tape. (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

A man was fatally shot at a home in south Fort Worth on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Meadow Drive about 8:15 a.m., according to a police report.

The victim was found dead at the home, said officer Jimmy Pollozani, police spokesman.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting, and no further details were available.

© 2018 WFAA-TV