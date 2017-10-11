Loud boom heard by residents in the Fort Worth area due to military training

A loud boom heard across the Fort Worth and surrounding areas by residents was reportedly due to military training in the vicinity of downtown, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 11:10 a.m., residents in the Fort Worth area reported hearing what was described as a loud explosion.

In a tweet, PD wrote: 'any explosions being heard are due to this training.'

Military training occurring near downtown area. Any explosions being heard are due to this training. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 11, 2017

