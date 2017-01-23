LittleElmBigHero fundraising efforts for Detective Jerry Walker

LITTLE ELM, Texas -- For more than 18 years, police detective Jerry Walker looked after the families of Little Elm, Texas.

Now, others are looking out for his.

Monday afternoon, in the back room of a Fort Worth business, dozens of officers and law enforcement families gathered to decorate donation buckets and fold shirts with the phrase "#LittleElmBigHero" on them. It is all part of a massive fundraising effort for a man they'd never even met.

This is the third time in less than a year that Sherri Aaron, the wife of Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron, has done this.

"We have to take care of these guys," she said. "There’s not a lot out there for officers that are injured in line of duty, or get killed. You know, he has four kids—one’s two months old. You know, there’s a lifetime of that."

No one knows the importance of that support more than Fort Worth police Officer Matt Pearce. The first fundraiser Aaron organized last year was for him. He was shot five times in the line of duty and is recovering.

"It meant everything to me when it was for me, and it means even more when its for someone else," Pearce says. "You really cant put words on how important it is. It's just not possible until you’ve gone through it."

The #TeamPearce fundraiser netted about $153,000 for the Pearce family.

Officers from as far away as New York and Chicago helped with the efforts Monday as well.

"While the reason for our trip is very tragic and sad, the experience we have on this trip is something that truly reaffirms my belief in law enforcement," says Sgt. Kevin Lynch of the NYPD.

"It's overwhelming, the support that comes out. It's America's state, the big star, Dallas. It's great to see it," says Officer Rick Caballero of the Chicago PD.

The T-shirt fundraiser will be held Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can find specifics on location by visiting ftwmetro.org/littleelmbighero.



