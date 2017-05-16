KELLER -- A group of outspoken homeowners in Keller say they're preparing to sue a proposed tennis club, if it gets city council approval on Tuesday night.

In a letter of intent provided to WFAA, an attorney representing the Johnson Road Coalition threatens to file legal action that would prevent the Dent family from "...ever putting a shovel into the ground to build this commercial enterprise and destroy local property values."

The city council is set to vote on the approving the high-end Birch Tennis Club project this evening.

The council narrowly rejected plans for the club last month after homeowners nearby the proposed site on Johnson Road raised concerns about plans for massive, so-called "bubble domes" that would house indoor tennis courts.

Earlier this year, Taylor Dent, a well-known former professional player, repeatedly said the domes were a big part of how his Dent Tennis Academy would expand. He said it was something badly needed in the Keller area, and that project financing was contingent upon some type of indoor facility.

He said building a permanent structure would cost too much, but new plans submitted in early May do call for a fixed structure. That is what the council will decide on Tuesday.

The letter of intent outlines a list of issues residents still have with the project, although most of the initial opposition expressed to WFAA dealt with the domes, which are no longer being considered.

Keller residents prepare to sue proposed tennis club by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

