Jury deliberates in trial of Fort Worth officer's shooting trial

Fort Worth Police Officer Courtney Johnson (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A Tarrant County jury is deliberating in the trial of a Fort Worth police officer who shot a man holding a barbecue fork.

The jury has been deliberating since before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Fort Worth police officer Courtney Johnson faces a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant. If convicted, he could face up to 99 years or life in prison.

Prosecutors have argued that Johnson was reckless back in June 2015 when he responded to a 911 call about a prowler with a knife and encountered then 54-year-old Craig Adams in his own driveway with an object in his hand.

It turned out, Adams had a barbecue fork in his hand. Prosecutors pointed out that even though he put the fork down and had gotten down on one knee, Johnson still shot him with a shotgun.

The firing of the gun was the main focus Tuesday, as Johnson took the stand for the second day.

At the prosecutor's request, Johnson showed the jury how he had disengaged the safety of his shotgun, racked it and pointed it at Adams.

Prosecutor Tamla Ray asked Johnson a string of questions about the gun's firing. "Do you still believe that gun misfired?" Ray asked.

"No ma’am, I do not," Johnson responded.

"You don’t believe the gun misfired?" she asked again.

"No ma’am," he said.

"So you don’t believe it malfunctioned?" Ray said.

"No ma’am, I do not," Johnson said.

Defense attorney Jim Lane addressed the gun firing in his closing argument. "He didn’t intentionally do this," Lane said. "This was an unintentional discharge."

The defense, who'd also questioned Johnson on Monday, argued that much of the information was information Johnson had not known at the time. Those pieces of information included that Adams was at his own home, that he suffered from mental illness, that he had physical limitations and that he was not holding a knife, but rather a fork.

The defense says Johnson perceived the incident that could potentially be a deadly situation.



At the time of the shooting, he'd been a police officer for about two years. Before that, he was in the armed forces and was a teacher.

