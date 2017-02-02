In viral video, Fort Worth officer tells immigrants ‘we are going to protect you'

Fort Worth Police officer Daniel Segura. Photo: Facebook screengrab

FORT WORTH - Officer Daniel Segura was being bombarded with worries from the Spanish-speaking community, so he took to social media to quell fears with a message that all victims of crime will be protected by Fort Worth police regardless of their immigration status.

“If you are a victim of a crime, we don’t care about your immigration status — you have the same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth. We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish during a nearly six-minute-long video called “Calma amigos! (Calm down, friends)” he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Thursday, it had received more than 920,000 views.

Segura said in an interview with the Star-Telegram that he was getting “constant” messages from worried residents.

Police departments need to better inform the public about how cases involving immigrants are handled, he said.

