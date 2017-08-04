I-30 in Fort Worth called one of state's deadliest highways

A report names a stretch of I-30 from Interstate 35 to Oakland Boulevard one of the deadliest in Texas. (Note: Five of the 14 fatalities it recorded happened on the same day in 2015.) (Photo: Star-Telegram, Custom)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - You might want to pay a little more attention the next time you’re driving east on Interstate 30 heading out of Fort Worth.

The 2-mile stretch of I-30 from Interstate 35 to Oakland Boulevard has been named one of the deadliest in Texas in a report by 1Point21 Interactive and the Ross Law Group as cited by the Houston Chronicle.

The report points to 14 fatalities on that patch of freeway from 2013 to 2015, or 7.05 fatalities per mile, making it the second deadliest stretch of highway in Texas.



It should be noted that five of those fatalities occurred in a fiery wreck in April 2015.



A 1 1/2 -mile stretch of I-69 in Edinburg in South Texas was No. 1 with 12 deaths, or a rate of 8.05 fatalities per mile, the report said.

