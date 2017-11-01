How to apply for Fort Worth housing vouchers

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is compiling a new wait list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. (Photo: Rodger Mallison, Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Fort Worth families who want to get on the wait list for rental vouchers through the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will have five days later this month to apply.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions will start taking online applications at 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 13. The sign-up lasts through 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. People can visit applyfwhs.org, 24 hours a day, to apply.

Applicants with a disability needing assistance completing an application can go to the Fort Worth Housing Solutions office at 201 E. 13th St. Help will be provided from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the five-day application period.

This is the first time in six years the wait list is being opened, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said. A computer lottery will randomly select 5,000 applicants for placement on that list.

In 2011, 18,000 names were placed on the wait list, which is down to a few hundred names and needs up updating, the agency said. It will take several years to go through the new list as well.

Those already receiving vouchers or are on the wait list do not need to reapply, Fort Worth Housing Solutions said.

Because of the urgent need for housing assistance, the number of applications could easily exceed several thousand, the agency said.



Click here to read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV