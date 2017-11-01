HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' Fort Worth: Cowtown readies for national focus

Fort Worth will be the focus of national attention with the premiere of a new HGTV show, Flip or Flop Fort Worth. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Fort Worth will be the focus of national attention this week with the premiere of a new HGTV show, Flip or Flop Fort Worth.

Hosts Ashley and Andy Williams are a husband-and-wife team who call Cowtown home. They're military veterans who started flipping homes to transition to civilian life.

"We are figuring this out as we go!" said Andy Williams with a laugh.

The couple spoke to WFAA ahead of their Thursday night premiere. They said they're excited to see their work on the small screen and to share the spotlight with Fort Worth.

"For Fort Worth, we just want to show what an amazing city it is," said Ashley Williams.

They are raising their children in Fort Worth and said they can often be seen along the Trinity Trails. Ashley is a regular jogger, and Andy rides his horse in the area. The couple's office is located in the western part of the city, where many of their flips are focused.

"Arlington Heights is the premiere show, a cute little cottage," said Ashley.

They said this season they will flip homes in neighborhoods around the city, including Arlington Heights and the nearby cities of Hurst and River Oaks.

"I think Fort Worth has great neighborhoods," said Andy. "It is a city that I think is growing a lot in the right ways."

The Williams said they stick to a strategy to try to avoid any flops. They look for historic neighborhoods that may have some run-down properties, and they hope to flip not just one or two houses but enough to change an entire area.

"We could flip five, ten or even twenty," said Andy.

