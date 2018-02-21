WFAA
Close
Closings Alert 22 closing alerts
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

‘Help wanted' sign goes out in Watauga, which is short on experienced police officers

Elizabeth Campbell, Star-Telegram , WFAA 5:14 PM. CST February 21, 2018

WATAUGA, Texas -- The short-handed Watauga Police Department is taking action to fill vacancies, offering a $5,000 signing bonus in hopes of attracting experienced officers.

In addition to the signing bonus, the recruiting includes starting salaries of $54,124 to $70,619.

“We have through attrition become very short-staffed and we found it difficult to hire people,” Police Chief Robert Parker said.

The department doesn’t have the resources that other cities have to attract experienced officers, such as a dedicated SWAT team, so it is hoped the signing bonus and salaries will draw more interest.

The police department will conduct an entrance exam for certified police officers at 9 a.m. March 9 at 7101 Whitley Road. Applicants will take a 100-question test and complete a fitness exam.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Watauga nabs national 'hottest zip code' from realtor website

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories