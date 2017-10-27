Head of Fort Worth mayor's protection detail arrested on DWI charge

Fort Worth Police (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- The leader of the protection detail for Mayor Betsy Price was arrested on a suspicion of driving while intoxicated charge in Westworth Village early Friday.

Mayor Price was notified Friday morning of Sgt. William “Danny” Paine’s arrest, according to her office.

Paine was pulled over for suspicion of speeding about 12:20 a.m. while traveling in the 6400 block of Westworth Boulevard, said Kevin Reaves, Westworth Village police chief.

“He was traveling approximately 15 miles over the speed limit,” Reaves said.

Paine refused a field sobriety test and was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, Reaves said. The investigation is ongoing pending the results of the blood test, Reaves said.

Once the blood test results have been completed the case will be presented to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office, Reaves said.

Paine was booked into jail and bonded out later on Friday, Reaves said.



