Grapevine police: A suspect may have exposed himself to third child

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- A third child has said that a man has exposed himself to her or made lewd comments to her while she was walking along the street.

This latest incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a 9-year-old student at Dove Elementary School, according to a Grapevine Police Department news release.

The girl told police she was walking on Laguna Vista Way a couple of blocks from the school and talking to her mother on her cellphone when a man drove up in a dark gray or silver sedan and exposed himself to her, the release said.

About 1:15 p.m. Sunday a man approached another 9-year-old girl at the Target on 1101 Ira E. Woods Ave., and made lewd comments about assaulting her, the release said. The man then made suggestive remarks to the mother of an 11-year-old girl, according to the release.

The man left the store before security was alerted, but surveillance video was captured. That suspect was described as about 40 years old, with dark brown or black hair and driving a dark gray or gold car, the release said.

