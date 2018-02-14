Four men with AK-47s shoot up a 'game room' in early-morning robbery

FORT WORTH - Police are looking for four male suspects who fled the scene of an armed robbery at a north Fort Worth "game room" Wednesday with what police believe are AK-47 rifles.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg during the robbery, and was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth in serious condition, according to MedStar. Her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

Fort Worth police were called to the game room in the 3200 block of North Beach Street just after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. According to police records, multiple customers inside the game room had been robbed.

