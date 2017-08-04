Fort Worth's 10 most Instagram-worthy spots

Skyline of Fort Worth, Texas at night (Photo: leekris, Custom)

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport might be the most Instagrammed place in Texas, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only spot in the Lone Star State worthy of garnering social media attention. Thanks in part to Fort Worth’s expanding collection of public artwork, Cowtown offers more than its fair share of Instagram hot spots worth the drive.

From Melt Ice Creams’ cheery yellow exterior to Lettuce Cook’s primate-themed mural, we compiled a list of some of Fort Worth’s most Instagram-worthy locations. Plan on snapping a photo at one of the places on our list? Use the hashtag #STInstagram when uploading to Instagram and you could be featured on the Star-Telegram website.



Melt Ice Creams (1201 W. Magnolia Ave.)



WestBend Parking Garage (1701 River Run)



Brumbaugh’s Fine Home Furnishings (11651 Camp Bowie W. Blvd.)



Taco Heads (1812 Montgomery St.)



Lettuce Cook (5101 White Settlement Road)



Carniceria Mi Pueblo (1223 E. Seminary Drive)



Magnolia Micro-Park (1201 W. Magnolia Ave.)



Inspiration Alley (2625 Whitmore St.)



Trust Printshop (2506 Tillar St.)



Waterside (3720 Convair Drive)



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV