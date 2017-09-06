Fort Worth students walk out in protest of DACA

Walk out

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Students in the Fort Worth Independent School District staged a walk out over President Trump's decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

Students walked out of class Wednesday in protest of the decision to end the program that gives minors brought here illegally at a young age eligibility for a work permit and two years of deferred action from deportation.

There are currently 800,000 young adults protected by DACA, which was set in place by President Obama in 2012.

Carrying signs, the students walked around the Tarrant County Courthouse in protest.

Extra police officers were on hand during the walk out.

Substantial crowd now marching around courthouse sidewalks for #DACA protest. Increased police presence in area for security. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/AIXATN0mMj — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) September 6, 2017

President Trump had Attorney General Jeff Sessions announce this week that DACA will end in six months.

© 2017 WFAA-TV