Fort Worth Police looking for missing 10-year-old

Fort Worth Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old and asking the community to share any information regarding her whereabouts.

Fort Worth Police going door to door at hotel in search for missing 10 year old Kimora Moore @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/GGDgmMGjN6 — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) June 18, 2017

Kimora Moore has not been seen or heard from since Sunday morning around 10 a.m. She was last seen at 8240 Calmont Ave. wearing a plaid shirt and black and white colored leggings with purple slippers.

Moore is said to be 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

