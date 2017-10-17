FORT WORTH - It started about a month ago, or at least that's when Lee Gardner first noticed it.

The 53-year-old says now it has everyone on Lancaster Avenue talking.

Fort Worth police recently started an aggressive crackdown targeting some of the corridor's homeless population that gather on sidewalks and under overpasses.

"That's not going to solve the situation," Gardner said. "The situation is going to be the same."

A few weeks ago, WFAA saw at least a dozen officers from the department's central command zipping up and down the busy avenue to write tickets for offenses like loitering and blocking a sidewalk.

Gardner, who says he's been homeless since 2013, can't remember such a widespread effort before. He said officers have returned several times to do the same.

"What's the purpose of writing a ticket if a guy doesn't have any money," he said. "How's he going to pay it?"

The commander of the central division told WFAA at the time the enforcement was part of a larger effort to improve the area.

Neither the city, or police were able to provide additional details on Tuesday.

But at least two homeless advocates tied to local shelters told WFAA the tactics are part of a wider approach in the works to fix the area's lingering problems.

Earlier this year, we reported on concerns from Eastside residents fed up with homeless encampments that they blamed for a rise in petty crime and other issues.

The city said then that its code department was spending nearly $30,000 to move out the camps, but clusters of tents are still easy to find, especially as evening approaches.

