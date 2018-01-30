Fort Worth neighbor in viral arrest video goes to court

Itamar Vardi (Photo: WFAA)

A key figure in the Jacqueline Craig story was in a Fort Worth courtroom Tuesday.

Craig's neighbor, Itamar Vardi, faces a misdemeanor charge of assault by offensive contact, stemming from the December 2016 incident that launched a national conversation about police conduct.

Vardi allegedly choked the young son of Jacqueline Craig after accusing him of littering. Craig then called police and was later arrested herself in a viral incident captured on Facebook and police body cam.

Craig's children testified Tuesday afternoon, saying that Vardi grabbed Craig's 9-year-old son at the back of his neck. The children testified that one of them tossed a bag of raisins to another and that the raisins fell from the bag onto the sidewalk, resulting in the confrontation with Vardi.

The trial was scheduled to continue Wednesday morning.

Vardi has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a fine of $500.

