Fort Worth man placed on state's most wanted sex offender list

A $3000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Fort Worth man placed on a statewide list of the 10 most wanted sex offenders.

Officials are searching for Raul Gonzalez Jr., 38, convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 1999.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Gonzalez Jr. is wanted for violating parole and failing to register as a sex offender.



Gonzalez has been wanted since July 2016. He cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report to a Fort Worth facility. Officials say he has connections to Tarrant County, including the cities of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield.

In 1999, Gonzalez was convicted in Tarrant County of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gonzalez has a criminal history, including aggravated robbery, assault and burglary of a vehicle.



Gonzalez is 5'7'' tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his chest of “Gonzalez” and other tattoos on his left arm. He has used an alias of “Randy Gonzalez” and may be known by the nickname “Tonic Kat.”

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.



All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

