Fort Worth man among five workers killed in Oklahoma oil rig explosion

FORT WORTH - Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that they have found the remains of five workers feared dead in an oil rig explosion in southeast Oklahoma on Monday, and one of the victims was from Fort Worth.

"Obviously I am here today with a very heavy heart our thoughts are with those who's lives have been impacted beyond word by this tragedy," said Tony Say of Red Mountain Energy.

The oil rig burned so hot that more than 24 hours later crews were still being held on the sidelines. By Tuesday afternoon, the remains of those five men presumed dead were found. Three of those workers were from Oklahoma, one from Colorado and one from Texas.

Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth was among the five workers killed. His wife, Sarah Ray, declined an interview Tuesday but confirmed that she lost her husband and the father to her child.

Ray worked for Patterson UTI, a Texas-based drilling company with sites across the United States and Canada.

"Our focus right now is supporting the families," said Andy Hendricks of Patterson UTI Energy. "This has been a terrible tragedy and a terrible loss and that's where our focus needs to be," said Andy Hendricks of Patterson UTI Energy

Monday's explosion was so powerful that the plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles, and the drilling equipped crumbled to the ground.

"Like you, the public and the media, we want to know what caused this horrible event, but today is not the time for these questions, at least not for me," Say said. "At this moment, we are focused on the difficult days ahead of us."

Investigators will likely spend the coming weeks coming to the blast site, which sits 100 miles southeast of Tulsa, looking for any information that can stop a future blast like this one from happening again.

