Fort Worth firefighters on pace to get 10 times the usual number of sprinkler calls Wednesday

Typically, the Fort Worth Fire Department gets about 15 calls a day related to sprinkler systems.

On Wednesday, they expected to get 150 by the time the night was over.

"So far, we got about 125," Lt. Kyle Falkner, Fire Department spokesman, said about 9 p.m. "We suspect many are related to the cold weather."

Frozen pipes thawing out after the weekend freeze was causing the problem, Falkner said.

Falkner also wanted people not to worry and said if their house is on fire, firefighters will come running.

"It's definitely been a busy day, but it doesn't effect our ability to respond to life-threatening calls," Falkner said.

Most of the calls are related to sprinkler systems, automatic alarm systems and businesses with leaking pipes, Falkner said.

"Business owners need to have these systems inspected to make sure they are working properly and they need to leave the heat on to keep these pipes from freezing," Falkner said.

