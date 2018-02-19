Fort Worth enjoys a building boom of new residential homes, additions

FORT WORTH, TEXAS -

Fort Worth home building is Dustin Collett's business, and business is booming.

"Super busy," he said Monday. "Very, very busy. We are inundated with 2-3 calls a day" from people who want new builds and additions.

Monday afternoon, he showed WFAA one of his 28 current projects. It's a workload that's growing year after year.

"In 2016, we had a 120 percent increase," said Collett, who owns DeeCo Construction. "In 2017, we had a 92 percent increase."

Collett is not alone.

In January 2017, the city of Fort Worth issues 268 new single-family construction permits, which account for both new builds and additions. This January, they issued 583. That's up nearly 120 percent.

"The January numbers were big for us. Unusually big," said Randle Harwood, who runs the city's planning and development department.

Harwood said the numbers go part and parcel with the city's population growth. Pardon the construction pun, but Fort Worth's population has gone through the roof. Between 2013 and 2016 alone, the city gained 60,000 people, and they need places to live.

Harwood said there are 10,000 new homes and additions being built here a year. In fact, planning and development had to add 14 new employees last year to help handle it all.

Harwood said he doesn't see it slowing down anytime soon, and neither does Collett. "The volume is kind of insane sometimes," he said.

But for his business, that's good news.

© 2018 WFAA-TV