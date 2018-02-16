Fort Worth church wants to build tiny homes to help this homeless population

The Inspiring Temple of Praise Church wants to develop a tiny home project for veterans on this vacant lot off Cooks Lane in east Fort Worth. The church bought the land hoping to build a new sanctuary. (Photo: Max Faulkner, Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - With dreams to build a large sanctuary dashed, the Inspiring Temple of Praise Church on Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth has instead turned its attention to tiny homes.

Since buying 9.4 acres at the southwest corner of John T. White Boulevard and Cooks Lane in east Fort Worth for a new campus eight years ago, the church hasn't been able to get the project financed.

Wanting to put the land to use, the church last year formed the non-profit, Integrity Community Development Corp, focused on helping homeless veterans regain their independence, said Pastor Reginald Jordan.

In place of the new church, they’re now planning a community of about 150, 400-square-foot homes veterans would rent. The homes would have a bedroom, kitchenette and bathroom. The community center would have a cafe, recreation options, theater room and offices for veteran and health services.

Located on Lancaster Avenue near Riverside Drive for 20 years, near the city’s homeless shelters, Jordan said they see how serious the housing need is. The tiny homes will provide affordable housing for single veterans in transition. Monthly rents could run $600 to $700, he said.



“There are veterans in this area we know are homeless,” Jordan said. “This project is so much bigger than building a sanctuary. There is no way a veteran should be without a job or a home.”

The tiny home project is a $7 million dream that the church has raised $250,000 toward, Jordan said. A grant writing team is looking for funding. Jordan said so many people are concerned about the homelessness issue that he feels the money can be raised.



