Fort Worth church offers experience, support & prayer for Sutherland Springs

Seven people were killed and seven others were injured when a gunman interrupted a prayer rally at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth on September 15, 1999. (Photo: WFAA)

More than 18 years have passed, but for worshippers at Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, a tragedy on the scale of what we've seen in Sutherland Springs brings it all back.

Al Meredith was lead pastor in on September 15, 1999 when a gunman walked into a Wednesday night youth service and opened fire.

"it's just deep sorrow and heartache," Meredith said.

Seven people were killed, including four children. Seven others were injured, including Jeff Laster, the associate pastor.

"I saw him in the lobby and he just pulled out a 9mm and shot me twice," Laster said.

Laster still works at Wedgwood today, so he knows the uncertain tomorrow's still ahead for tiny Sutherland Springs Baptist Church.

"This is a place of healing, so it’s a violation of that when it happens in your church," Laster said.

