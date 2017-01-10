Firefighter in Haltom City overcome by unknown chemical gas

(Photo: File / Star-Telegram)

HALTOM CITY -- Authorities are investigating what might have caused a Haltom City firefighter to be overcome and taken to a local hospital.

The fire was called in about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at State Fair Foods in the 3900 block of Meacham Boulevard. Units from the Fort Worth Fire Department were also called out.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, said Fred Napp, Haltom City fire marshal. The firefighter was still being observed at the hospital at 9 p.m. but seemed to be doing alright, Napp said.

