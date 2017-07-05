Fire at Fort Worth apartment complex kills 63-year-old woman

Firefighters in Fort Worth were called to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
A Woodland's apartment complex resident reported smelling smoke so she went to check on her neighbor. The resident found her neighbor's apartment windows darkened from the smoke and called 911.
Firefighters found a small fire inside the unit and while they were searching the apartment.
While searching throughout the apartment, they found a 63-year-old woman and rescued her from the apartment. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate her and she was transported to Texas Health Resources Fort Worth - Harris Hospital where she did not survive her injuries.
The fire was contained to one single apartment and did not spread to any other residences. No other injuries were reported.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs