Father shoots home invasion suspect in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A family was getting ready to head to bed when a suspect broke down the front door Tuesday night.



The father retrieved a gun and shot the suspect after a scuffle ensued, according to police. The incident happened at a home in the 10800 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

Police said the suspect died. The father sustained some injuries and was sent to the hospital, but officials said he should be okay.



It's unknown to the family why the suspect entered the home.



