Dive teams search for teen in Trinity River

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Officials are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen who disappeared into the Trinity River following a rain storm earlier Thursday.



Two dive teams, a swift water rescue boat and about a dozen additional firefighters are searching from an area underneath the East 4th Bridge. A witness said the teen and a slightly older man were fishing and swimming in the near a shallow dam when the 15 year old went underwater.

Firefighter Lt. Kyle Falkner said first responders arrived around 6:20 p.m. and immediately tried to locate the teen in the murky water.

He wasn't sure if heavy rain or swift currents played a role.



Family members who arrived on scene were visibly upset.

Hundreds of people watched the search effort from outside of nearby Martin House Brewing, which is perched above the river near the bridge. The brewery was hosting a beer night.



