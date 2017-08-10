District attorney seeks death penalty in Fort Worth woman's murder

Reginald Kimbro. Photo: Fort Worth Police

The Tarrant County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty against man accused of murdering a Fort Worth woman.



In an announcement made Thursday, Reginald Gerald Kimbo faces a capital murder in the death of Molly Matheson.



Matheson was strangled and sexually assaulted in her home near the Texas Christian University campus on April 10. During their investigation, police noticed bedding, women's clothing, and a pair of men's underwear in the washing machine of the home.



Recent text messages on Matheson's phone sent from Kimbro led officers to bring him in for questioning and look into his past, the warrant states.

While investigating Matheson's murder, Fort Worth police discovered that he was accused of choking and sexually assaulting women in Plano and South Padre Island in the past.



Kimbro is also charged in the murder of Megan Getrum whose body was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard, a few days after Matheson's murder.



Gertum was last seen alive at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano on April 14 before disappearing.



