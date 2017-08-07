Denton police investigating shooting, one man hospitalized

Photo: file

Denton police responded to a shots fired call Monday night that sent one victim to the hospital.

Around 6:40 p.m. officers arrived at North Bell Avenue and Bell Place when they found a car that had crashed into the fence of an impound lot. In the car was a 26-year-old man who had been shot several times.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time and there is no information on his condition after he was taken to Medical City of Denton.

Denton police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to identify the suspect who fled the scene.

