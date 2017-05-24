Denton PD investigating multiple sexual assault incidents

University of North Texas (Photo: WFAA)

Denton police are investigating sexual assaults and attempted assaults off-campus in an area northwest of the University of North Texas.

Police say the victim's don't know the suspect who has been described as a male with a large build and unknown race.

Denton police informed the university about the offenses because they are occurring near our campus.

The university says if a student has concerns about his or her safety they can contact UNT Police and arrange an escort.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about these offenses is encouraged to contact the Denton Police Department at 940-349-7960.

