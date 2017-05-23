Denton County Sheriff on Manchester attack: 'You better wake up America'

At least 22 people died and 59 were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday night.

Hundreds took to social media to find information about the incident as well as their loved ones. Twitter was full of condolences and well wishes. A handful of celebrities even weighed in on the tragic event.

In Texas, Governor Abbott took to Twitter saying, "Muster resolve that we will eradicate terrorists" and later posted the following photo:

Flags at Governor's Mansion.

Tonight we are all Britons.

Tomorrow we will unite to eradicate terrorism. #txlege pic.twitter.com/lgacY1bjmC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 23, 2017

Abbott wasn't the only Texan to weigh in on Monday night's tragedy. Denton County Sheriff, Tracy Murphree took to Facebook.

In his post he encourages the American people to "wake up" and start paying attention to what's happening in Europe.

If you're unable to read the Facebook post above, below is the post in its entirety.

"Pay attention to what you see in Manchester England tonight. Pay attention to what is happening in Europe. This is what happens when you disarm your citizens. When you open your borders without the proper vetting. When you allow political correctness to dictate how you respond to an enemy that wants to kill you. When you allow these radicals to travel to Afghanistan and Iran and simply let them back in. When you give up your city's and your neighborhoods to a religious ideology that says you must convert or die. A ideology that treats women as property, kills gays and women and christians with complete impunity. The left tells us we must submit and accept these radical beliefs and bend over backwards to make sure we don't hurt anybody's feelings. The left wants to cater to the very group that would kill every group they claim to support. Folks this is an enemy hell bent on killing you. Committed to forcing you to convert or die. This enemy will strap bombs to their own body and blow themselves up killing children. I'm sick of it. You better wake up America. While you are distracted by the media and the crying of the left, Islamic Jihadist are among us and want to kill you. What will it take? This happening at a concert in Dallas or a school in Denton County? If we don't do something quick this country will die of political correctness and the fear that someone's feelings may be hurt. It may very well be to late for Europe."

The post has over 1,000 interactions, almost 500 shares and 300+ comments that have gained both positive and negative attention.

This isn't the first time, Murphree has used social media to express his thoughts. In April of 2016 he posted about the transgender bathroom issue and shocked the trans community in Denton due to the nature of his comments.

