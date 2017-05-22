Demoted FWPD Deputy Chief, others, address concerns about chief, racial tensions

Seventeen-year Fort Worth police veteran Vance Keyes minced no words Monday.

"I'm not some back-room dealing, double-talking, side-stepping political puppet. I am a career public servant," he said at a press conference Monday held at the Beth Eden Baptist Church.

"If you have criminal charges, bring it on," Keyes said. "The administrative charges are weak. I didn’t do anything. I welcome any further inquiry into my activity."

It was a similar message to that of his colleague, former assistant chief Abdul Pridgen, who was also demoted Friday.

"I will consult with my attorney and I'm pretty sure they can expect a lawsuit," he said.

Monday, members of the African American community said the treatment of these men, as well as the treatment of Jacqueline Craig and her family, who are seen being physically handled by a white officer in the video, are reasons enough for Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired.



Craig and her attorney stood near Keyes during his press conference Monday.

"He has failed to do his part in uniting the city," said Pastor B.R. Daniels, Jr. "We are terribly divided. We are sitting on a powder keg due to explode at any moment. The frustration in our community is at an all time high."

Fitzgerald spoke about the demotions Friday, but declined to respond to today's calls for his departure. However, he did appear earlier in the morning on Good Morning Texas to promote a new initiative to increase communication in the city.

"We’re changing the culture in the city of Fort Worth Police and to be inclusive, truly inclusive, we have to commit to it," said Fitzgerald, who's been the chief for less than two years.

Keyes, who is currently suspended as part of his demotion, says he did nothing wrong. But he did leave us with this statement.

"If an agency runs their business properly, there should be no concern of leaks. I will say that," he said.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Betsy Price said she had not yet seen Keyes' remarks so she could not provide a response.

