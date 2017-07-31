'Day of Action' demonstration planned for Fort Worth on SB 4

FORT WORTH -- Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Fort Worth will be briefed by the city's legal team and police department on Senate Bill 4, the state's new so-called "sanctuary city bill."

While other major Texas cities like Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas have openly opposed the new law by filing a lawsuit, Fort Worth has remained relatively reluctant to get involved.

Mindia Whittier, one of the organizers of the immigration advocacy group United Fort Worth, says she hopes city leaders take a different approach starting this week.

"We want to see a public vote on this," she said, noting that they're expecting a big turnout for a rally and march on Tuesday night ahead of the city council meeting.

"It was written in very broad language that violates the constitutional rights of citizens, and also creates a very challenging situation for our local law enforcement," says Whittier.

The law allows local law enforcement to question someone's immigration status during routine police interactions, like a traffic stop.

As longtime Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy told WFAA earlier this month, the city council and mayor in Fort Worth have remained relatively quiet because the larger law likely has support in heavily conservative Tarrant County.

"It's trying to keep that balance and Fort Worth is led by people who don't want to lose to the Tea Party, or upset conservative voters," said Kennedy.

A police department spokesman said on Sunday they weren't commenting yet ahead of Tuesday's presentation on the potential impact the law could have on policing duties.

In February, a Hispanic communications and outreach officer, Daniel Segura, put out a widely watched Facebook video trying to alleviate concerns from Cowtown's Hispanic community.

