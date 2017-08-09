Dad accidentally runs over 17-month-old in Euless

EULESS -- A 17-month-old baby has died after accidentally being run over by her father.

On Tuesday just after 8 p.m., police got a call from a man who said he had just run over his daughter in the driveway of his home on Brook Forest Lane. He told police he was driving to the hospital while his wife performed CPR.

Just after 9 p.m. hospital officials told police the baby didn't survive. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified her as Kelli Anderson, who turned 1 in March.

Police have classified this as a tragic accident.

