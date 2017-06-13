A cyclist was killed when his bike collided with a train late Tuesday morning in Denton.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene at the Lakeview Crossing, just south of the MedPark Station.

Authorities are working to confirm the cyclist's identification but said he's believed to be a 28-year-old male.

PD/FD on scene of fatality incident at the A-Train crossing at Lakeview Blvd. Lakeview is closed, seek alt route. #DFWTraffic #Denton — DENTON POLICE DEPT (@DENTONPD) June 13, 2017

“Our sincere condolences are with the individual’s family and friends who are mourning their loss,” said Jim Cline, president with the Denton County Transportation Authority. “The safety of our passengers and our community is of upmost priority to DCTA.”

In a statement, DCTA said 11 passengers were on board the train at the time of the collision. No one on the train was injured.

DCTA said the incident has spurred travel delays:

DCTA is currently experiencing significant train delays and will implement a bus bridge service between the MedPark and Highland Village/Lewisville Lake Stations to help mitigate inconvenience to passengers. The agency will update riders as soon as the A-train is back on schedule.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

