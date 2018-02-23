Cowtown Marathon says plan is in place for severe weather

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Cowtown Marathon organizers say they are prepared to keep runners safe if severe weather strikes this weekend.

The forecast calls for a potential of hail Saturday morning right as 5K and 10K races are set to begin in Fort Worth's signature running event.

"If there is lightning or hail or anything like that, we would have a delayed start. But if it's just rain, the races go on at their regular time," said Heidi Swartz, executive director of the Cowtown Marathon.

Contingency plans call for runners, volunteers and other participants to take shelter in barns and exhibit halls at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, where the race is set to begin.

The main marathon and half marathon events are scheduled for Sunday. Swartz said that because the 5K and 10K races take less time, they hope to be able to work around any weather.

"Make sure we try to start it in a window, where there's no storm upon us," she said. "These are the short races."

The Cowtown Marathon is marking its 40th anniversary this year. It is a major event for Fort Worth, drawing some 25,000-plus runners from at least ten countries and all 50 states. In 2015, they had to cancel some events due to snow and ice.

Swartz said if weather forces delays this year, they will notify runners via email, Twitter, Facebook and local media.

"We've spoken with the National Weather Service, and they're sending me updates every few hours," said Swartz. "We will definitely keep an eye on it."

