Community asks questions after Bedford teen's death ruled homicide

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

It used to be that kids packed the streets, lawns and pools at the Bedford apartment complex where Kaytlynn Cargill lived.

Not this summer, neighbors say -- not since Kaytlynn went missing.

"You don't see the kids walking their dogs," says neighbor Suzanne Pirhala. "School's out, and there's nothing, you'd almost think there were no kids."

Pirhala says parents are keeping their kids inside because they have no answers as to how or why 14-year-old Kaytlynn's body ended up in a landfill days after she disappeared from the complex dog park in June.

On Thursday, a bit of information was released that left neighbors perhaps even more troubled. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office revealed the teen died of homicide, caused by homicidal violence.

The Bedford Police Department said Thursday they cannot and will not discuss the case, except to echo what they already told WFAA in June. In spite of a homicide ruling now, there's still no threat to the public.

"Right now, we have absolutely nothing that points to a risk to our community in terms of further danger," Chief Jeff Gibson said in June.

"Saying there’s no danger is kind of a broad statement, but I get the chief, I understand the chief, I understand the pressure he’s under," says GM Cox, a former police chief who's currently on staff at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth.

Cox says the department is likely trying to keep the public calm while maintaining the integrity of the investigation. Even the cause of death, homicidal violence, he says doesn't tell us much at all about how Kaytlynn died.

"The definition of homicide is that one person, human being, killed another human being," Cox says. "It doesn’t necessarily mean murder."

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

"I think if people knew they had something, it would relieve a lot of the pressure and tension," Pirhala says of the police investigation.

But for now, this Bedford grandmother's questions-- and hopes for a solved case-- will go unanswered.

