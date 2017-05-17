College senior sues TCU, UNT after math class credits go wrong

TCU (Photo: Courtesy - Star-Telegram archives)

FORT WORTH-- A would-be graduate of Texas Christian University is now suing the school, and also the University of North Texas, after he says a math course mix up left him unable to graduate on Saturday.

Josh Brown, 23, is a former TCU basketball player majoring in mathematics.

He was expecting to graduate last weekend with his fellow seniors. That didn't happen.

"I had a lot of family coming up, driving from different parts of the U.S.," says Brown.

The trouble first began during fall semester when Brown failed to achieve a C- grade or higher in his 'Real Analysis I' course.

"I was really close to 70 but not there," he admits. "It was the last credits I needed to graduate."

He says because TCU doesn't offer that course in the spring, his math teachers suggested he take it at another local university, like UNT.

"So, I enrolled there and took a course with the exact same name, Real Analysis I," says Brown.

But a lawsuit filed last week in federal court outlines a series of somewhat confusing and conflicting events.

The petition contends Brown's TCU math chair signed off on the UNT course with the understanding it cover the sub-topics of "differentiation and integration."

Brown says he checked with the UNT professor and was told those topics are usually covered toward the end of the course, or could even be done with "one-on-one instruction."

But as the weeks ticked by, class moved slowly.

"Basically, it never happened, either in class or one-on-one," says Brown.

He says he passed the course with a B, but because differentiation and integration weren't explored TCU is refusing to accept the credits.

The lawsuit also states that Brown already received instruction in the topics during other math courses at TCU.

The school said it couldn't comment on the specifics of the case. But a spokeswoman stated that usually a TCU student is required to finish their last 30 hours of instruction at TCU, unless there is an exception made where another school's class is "...equivalent to the course at TCU and receives TCU’s approval."

For its part, UNT emphasized that its courses are focused only on their credit requirements, saying in a statement:

UNT designs its courses to meet the needs of our degree programs, as required by our accrediting body.

This lawsuit has no merit, and the university will seek to have the lawsuit dismissed once it is officially served.

Brown hoped by filing last week, he might get to graduate. Instead, he watched as his friends did.

"It costs thousands of dollars for my family to enroll at UNT," he said. "If nothing happens, I guess now we'll have to wait."

© 2017 WFAA-TV