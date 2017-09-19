Cheers, spirits lovers! Liquor stores are pouring into this area of town

Since voters in November approved liquor sales in Tarrant County Precinct 1, which includes far north Fort Worth, Watauga and Haltom City, 8 liquor stores have opened up and a ninth on the way. American Liquor on Basswood Boulevard is open on Tues. (Photo: Joyce Marshall, Star-Telegram)

Apparently there was a lot of bottled-up demand for hard liquor sales in far north Fort Worth.

At least eight liquor stores have opened in Tarrant County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 since voters approved packaged spirits sales in that area in November. The precinct covers a portion of Northeast Tarrant County that includes far north Fort Worth, the cities of Haltom City and Watauga and parts of Hurst and North Richland Hills.

According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission records, the permits have been issued to liquor stores within about a three-mile radius, roughly bordered by U.S. 377, Interstate 35W, Loop 820 and Heritage Trace Parkway.

And a ninth store is on the way. Total Wine & More plans to open a large store in Alliance Town Center, at the former site of a Hobby Lobby. Construction is underway to revamp the site, and signs in front of the building at 3103 Texas Sage Trail invite passers-by to inquire at the company’s website about job openings.

“We hope to open the Alliance store in mid-November,” Total Wine spokesman Edward Cooper said in an email. “That store will be Total Wine & More’s 10th store in DFW and 25th store in Texas.”

In Tarrant County, the company also has locations in Fort Worth’s Hulen area and Arlington.

The state records may not reflect other liquor stores that plan to open, TABC spokesman Chris Porter said.

“TABC generally doesn’t have record of a new store opening until we receive the application,” he said. “In many cases, it can take a few weeks for an applicant to get local approval before TABC receives their application on the state side. During this time, the “60-day” sign (large white sign giving notice of an application) would be on display at the business.”

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV