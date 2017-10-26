Brick and Mortar bet as Tanger Outlets opens in Fort Worth

Tanger Outlet center in Fort Worth (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- The new Tanger Outlet center in North Fort Worth had a soft opening Thursday night, welcoming shoppers to stores for the first time.

"Fort Worth is one of the largest, maybe the largest market in the entire country that does not have its own outlet center," said CEO Steve Tanger. "So we've been looking in Fort Worth for maybe 10 years."

Tanger settled on a location in a fast-growing part of the city. The new center is close to the Texas Motor Speedway, west of I-35W. It is home to some 70 stores, including some high-end brands that have not had storefronts in Tarrant County until now.

"These are the best brand names in the world, selling direct to the consumer. Cutting out the middle person," said Tanger.

The new outdoor mall will bring 900 new retail jobs to the area, and it's a big bet in the power of brick and mortar stores and in the appeal of outlet shopping. Traditional retail outlets are under tremendous pressure from online shopping, but Tanger believes their offerings can buck the trend.

"We'll have over 200 million shopping visits [at Tanger locations]," Tagner said. "People love to be with other people. They like to touch, feel, try on product, and guess what? It's free delivery because you get to take it home with you and you don't have to wait."

Tanger also offers a price-guarantee and focuses on budget-minded customers. They say merchandise is discounted anywhere from 30 percent to 70 percent.

"The big misconception is that maybe it's last season's merchandise and maybe that's why it's marked down. That's completely false," said Briana Gurley with Tanger Outlets. "There are a lot of outlet brands now that are designing merchandise especially for their outlet stores."

Tanger Outlets officially opens their Fort Worth location on Friday.

