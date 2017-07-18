Body found in University of Texas at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON - Authorities are working to identify a male body found submerged in an outdoor pool at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas at Arlington.

A maintenance worker found the body and called campus police.

According to a spokesperson with the school, the pool is located outside the Physical Education Building in the 800 block of West Greek Row.

An investigation into the cause of death is underway but the spokesperson said there are appears to be no signs of foul play.

© 2017 WFAA-TV