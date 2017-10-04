Body found in Fort Worth house believed to be connected to severed head case in Arlington

Homicide detectives have been working at a vacant house in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive in southwest Fort Worth since Tuesday. (Photo: Prescotte Stokes III, Star-Telegram)

FORT WORTH -- Homicide investigators found a body Wednesday at a vacant house in southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said officers went to the home in the 6400 block of Woodway Drive on Tuesday after receiving a call from Arlington police, who said they had been tipped off about a missing person connected to that address.

He said the body — he declined to say if it was male or female — was found inside the house Wednesday.

A van from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office was at the house. Pollozani said the M.E.’s office will identify the body.

Residents in the neighborhood said they’d seen police enter the home with shovels and buckets and heard the sound of jackhammers or drilling.

Officers could also be seen entering and exiting the one-story house wearing masks covering their mouths and latex gloves.

The house, located near Southwest High School, has been vacant for months and recently had a For Sale sign and a “We Buy Houses” sign in the yard, nearby residents say.

