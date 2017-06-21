Body found in Arlington landfill

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Police in Arlington responded to a death investigation call Wednesday afternoon where they found a body in a landfill.

An employee with Republic Services called authorities to report what they had found on their jobsite located in the 800 block of Mosier Valley Rd.

Detectives responded to the scene and are checking for missing person reports in the area.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the cause of death along with the identity of the deceased once next of kin has been notified.

