Boat sinks with man, woman, children on board at Eagle Mountain Lake

WFAA 6:17 PM. CST December 30, 2017

An early morning fishing trip in the cold ended a man's death at Eagle Mountain Lake Saturday morning.

The Game Warden told WFAA that the 911 call came in between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. A man and a woman along with three children were in a boat that started taking on water. When first responders arrived, all of them were in the lake.

The woman and children were taken to the hospital. Officials recovered a man's body in nine feet of water. 

No one was wearing a life preserver, officials said. 

