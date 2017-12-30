Boat sinks with man, woman, children on board at Eagle Mountain Lake

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

An early morning fishing trip in the cold ended a man's death at Eagle Mountain Lake Saturday morning.



The Game Warden told WFAA that the 911 call came in between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. A man and a woman along with three children were in a boat that started taking on water. When first responders arrived, all of them were in the lake.



The woman and children were taken to the hospital. Officials recovered a man's body in nine feet of water.

No one was wearing a life preserver, officials said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV