Baby giraffe at Fort Worth Zoo named Beltre after 3,000th hit

Beltre (Photo: Fort Worth Zoo)

FORT WORTH - It took more than a month to name a newborn giraffe at the Fort Worth Zoo, but for good reason.

After Texas Rangers third baseman Andre Beltre scored his 3,000th career hit Sunday, the Fort Worth Zoo announced they named the baby giraffe in his honor.

Beltre, the giraffe, was born one week before his half-brother, Buddy, in June. Buddy was named by the Dillard family, donors to the zoo.

"On behalf of these gentle giants, the Fort Worth Zoo congratulates baseball giant Adrian Beltre on making history today!" read a post on the zoo's Facebook page.

