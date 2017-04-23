Arlington civil service proposition divides city leaders, firefighters

An Arlington firetruck in 2014. Photo: Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON -- A proposition that would change control of Arlington's firefighters has quickly become the hottest issue on the May ballot.

Proposition Two would force the city to set up a civil service commission using state guidelines. It would effectively manage and dictate the department's personnel process.

That's a good thing, according to supporters because it would create a far more equal and neutral decision-making body.

"It's about equity, shared responsibility and standards both of us have to adhere to," said David Crow, the president of the Arlington Firefighters Association. "It doesn't give us anymore advantage than it would the city."

Crow says the larger campaign has turned dirty and some of his 300-plus members feel they're being unfairly targeted by opponents of the measure, which is on the upcoming ballot after a successful petition drive last year.

"A lot of people that approach us in the grocery store, or out on the streets, that want to know what this is about," he said. "But we can't even talk to them about it when we're in uniform. City policy doesn't allow us to do that."

Arlington is the largest city in North Texas that doesn't have its firefighters under civil service.

So does retired fireman Mark Gist.

"We don't need this in Arlington. We have a tremendous department here in Arlington," Gist said. "Accolades from across the nation."

He now runs a marketing and printing company downtown that has long been local favorite for local organizations, including firefighter causes.

He says his business has been threatened by another retired firefighter active in the association in a series of text messages, which he showed to News 8.

"This is an example of what we don't need. We don't need this type of strong arming," Gist said.

The majority of the city council and Mayor Jeff Williams have lined up against the proposal.

According to WFAA media partner the Star-Telegram , one concern is cost, with perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual costs going toward a commission, although members would actually be unpaid.

May 6th is Election Day.

