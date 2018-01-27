After nearly 20 years, 'new stadiums' are driving this Half Price Books to close

Half Price Books on Road to Six Flags in Arlington. (Google Maps)

ARLINGTON - The book is closing on nearly 20 years in the Lincoln Square shopping center for Half Price Books.

The store that sits at the intersection of Center and Road to Six Flags Streets will go out of business on March 11.

Emily Bruce, a spokeswoman for Half Price Books, blamed "the development of the new stadiums, restaurants and other retailers in the area" for making "accessing the store more difficult for our customers."

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram

© 2018 WFAA-TV