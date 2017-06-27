‘Affluenza' mom also violated bond by having gun, prosecutors allege

Trailed by reporters, Tonya Couch leaves jail in Fort Worth on January 12, 2016. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - Prosecutors on Tuesday filed an amended motion to revoke Tonya Couch’s bond, alleging that she has been in possession of a gun in addition to possessing or consuming alcohol, according to court records.

The filing follows up the motion prosecutors filed last week, seeking to revoke Couch’s bond over the alleged alcohol violation.

This week, prosecutors alleged that Couch was in possession of a gun on June 24. They also changed the date of the alleged alcohol violation from June 16 to May 20. Both allegations would be violations of her bond.

Read full Star-Telegram report

