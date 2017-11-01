A 77-year-old man gave $5 to a stranger. Then he was beaten, police say

A suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old man in Fort Worth early Wednesday was captured on surveillance video. (Photo: Fort Worth Police)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of beating a 77-year-old man after the man gave one of the suspects $5 at an east Fort Worth convenience store early Wednesday.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. at a store in the 1500 block of East Berry Street, according to a police news release.

The victim had just withdrawn money from an ATM when another man walked inside and asked him for $5. The victim gave the man the money, and the man offered to give the victim a ride home, the news release said.

The victim agreed and got into the man’s car, where another person was sitting. After the suspect drove away, he and the other person beat the victim, who was found at another location, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was unknown Wednesday.



Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram

© 2017 WFAA-TV